Summer Walker Responds To New Lil Meech Pregnancy Rumors

Summer Walker has often shown that she cares about her private life. She frequently declines to share intimate details about her relationships and often blurs her children's faces in photos posted online. So it's no surprise that she clapped back at a new series of pregnancy rumors. Following some viral pics earlier this month once again linking Summer to Lil Meech, who she originally broke up with earlier this year, pregnancy rumors weren't far behind.

In her response to the rumors she shared a hilarious t-shirt to Instagram. "Reward of up to $10,000,000.00 USD for information leading to the arrest of: 'Summer Walker' Guess how many months I am for a cash prize!" the front of the shirt says. She also shared the back of the shirt which jokes "To claim reward call: 1-800-MIND-YO-BUSINESS." Unsurprisingly, the post didn't stop fans from continuing to throw around pregnancy speculation. Many comments are even operating under the assumption that the pregnancy is already confirmed. Check out the post and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: 7 Interesting Facts About Summer Walker

Summer Walker Fires Back At Pregnancy Rumors

Earlier this month, Summer and Lil Meech went Instagram re-official. Summer took to her Instagram story to share some pictures of the two enjoying themselves swimming together. The news that they reunited came as a surprise to many fans. After the pair broke up earlier this year Summer took to her own social media to imply that infidelity had been the issue that ended their relationship.

Last month, Summer shared a trio of new remixes of one of her biggest hits. She originally teamed up with Drake for a remix of the song "Girls Need Love" from her breakthrough project Last Night Of Summer. Now, she's shared a trio of new versions of the song which feature Victoria Monet, Tyla, and Tink respectively. What do you think about Summer Walker's response to fan rumors that she's pregnant with Lil Meech's child? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sukihana Roots For Rekindled Romance, Shuts Down Summer Walker’s Suggestion To Reunite With Kill Bill

[Via]