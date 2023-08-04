Nike Cortez “Cacao Wow” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Cortez is a classic and well-known sneaker. Originally introduced in 1972, it quickly gained popularity and became an iconic shoe. The Cortez features a simple and timeless design, with a leather upper and a comfortable foam midsole. It has been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike for its style and comfort. Over the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations, keeping the Cortez fresh and appealing to a wide audience.

Its enduring popularity and continued presence in the sneaker market make it a sought-after choice for those seeking a versatile and iconic shoe. The Nike Cortez remains a symbol of vintage sports style and a testament to its lasting influence on sneaker culture. With its rich history and continued relevance, the Nike Cortez continues to be a beloved and enduring sneaker in the fashion world. The Nike Cortez’s impact on both sports and streetwear fashion cements its status as a true classic in the world of sneakers.

“Cacao Wow” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved sail sole and a clean white/light brown midsole. The upper features a sail leather with a dark brown Nike Swoosh. The rest of the sneakers, including the laces and sock liner, are sail-colored. Black and orange Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Also, the heel features a dark brown heel tab with white Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean colorway that resembles chocolate. The light and dark tones work perfectly and create a great sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Cacao Wow” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

