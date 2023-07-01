Nike Air Max 90 GTX “Lapis” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 90 GTX is a weather-resistant version of the classic Nike Air Max 90, known for its enduring style and comfort. With the addition of GORE-TEX technology, this shoe offers enhanced protection against harsh weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for various outdoor activities. The GORE-TEX lining ensures that your feet stay dry and comfortable, even in wet and rainy conditions. Sneakers with this technology offer year-round wearability and generally boast exceptional durability, lasting for years.

Despite its weather-ready features, the Nike Air Max 90 GTX maintains the iconic design and comfortable cushioning of the original Air Max 90, providing a stylish and cozy experience for everyday wear. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or navigating urban streets, the Nike Air Max 90 GTX combines style and functionality, ensuring your feet are well-protected and look fresh in any situation. Overall, this pair features all the same style points as the Air Max 90, but its winterized technology means you can wear them all year long.

“Lapis” Nike Air Max 90 GTX

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light brown and black rubber sole with a white midsole that reveals the exposed air bubble. The upper is made of a white leather base and light brown and black leather overlays. The “lapis” color comes in on the Nike Swoosh and other panels around the laces as well as the sock liner. The GORE-TEX logo can be found just under the Nike Swoosh and also on the tongue. The heel features a light brown protective panel with “Nike Air” in blue writing.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 GTX “Lapis” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

