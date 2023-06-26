The Nike Air Max 95 is a renowned sneaker known for its sleek design and superior comfort. Its layered construction combines mesh, leather, and synthetic materials, while the visible Air Max cushioning units in the heel and forefoot provide excellent impact absorption. With its distinct wavy upper and vibrant color options, the Air Max 95 remains a coveted choice in sneaker culture, offering a perfect balance of style and performance for everyday wear.

“Disco Purple” is not a colorway that we have seen a ton from Nike before. That being said, it’s an opportunity for Nike to test the waters. If this release does well, there’s a high chance we could see this colorway again. This colorway is very toned down with small accents of purple. However, this release is a women’s-exclusive release. That means only women’s sizing will be available. If the “Disco Purple” colorway does really well, we could see it on other pairs and in men’s sizing as well.

“Disco Purple” Nike Air Max 95

This Nike Air Max 95 is predominantly black. The rubber outsole and midsole are completely black but showcase the purple exposed air bubbles. The upper of the sneaker is a gradient design that goes from black to white and features a mesh lining next to the laces. The laces are held in place with purple fasteners. The tongue features a purple Air Max logo and the heel features a purple “Nike Air” and a Swoosh. The insoles are the same shade of purple and feature Nike Swooshes in a 360-degree design.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Disco Purple” will release on July 22nd. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $175 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

