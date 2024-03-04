Drake Tries To Shut Down Conspiracy Theories After Finding "Illuminating" Body Wash In His Hotel

As one of the biggest celebrities in the world, it's no surprise that Drake is not exempt from Illuminati conspiracy theories. Sure, he hasn't engaged in the "Satanic" fashion choices or lyrical allusion that many tinfoil hat proponents point to with other stars to prove their sold soul. But the Toronto rapper knows very well how these accusations can start in a flash, and is taking measures to clear the air early. Moreover, he found an "illuminating" body wash in his hotel room and, in an Instagram video on his Story, warned his assistant that this is how these rumors fly.

"To my assistant, right? This is how rumors get started, bro," Drake told his IG followers while holding up the bottle of soap, including a GIF of the Illuminati pyramid. "This is how rumors get started. Somebody in the hotel cleaning up is going to see this like, 'Oh, oh, he's using that 'illuminating' body wash, huh? That boy needs that 'illuminating' body wash, interesting. Interesting fact, you know, about Drake. 'Illuminating'..." We wonder if this hygiene product (and secret society) is what's been fueling Drizzy and J. Cole's current Big As The What? tour across the U.S.

Read More: Rubi Rose Recalls Drake Name-Dropping Her, Fans Question Whether It Happpened

Drake Gets Ahead Of Illuminati Rumors By Showing His Body Wash

Jokes aside, folks know Drake these days for his sense of humor online, although it's not like he ever went offline. Furthermore, the other day, he was fooling around with a Playboi Carti filter on IG while seemingly at a club. But the 37-year-old complained that the filter is "racist" after it worked for him, but not for his friend. It was a pretty funny moment and a notable one thanks to the two's collaborative history, although they haven't released anything together in quite some time.

Meanwhile, The Boy is also prone to provoking some controversy and hot debate with his Internet activity. For example, he recently liked a post about Kelsey Nicole's first interview since the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Considering what the OVO boss already said about the debacle, folks thought he wanted the smoke again. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Drake Dubs Sexyy Red His “Muse” For Cheeky Fight Offer