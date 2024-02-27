Drake Shares Throwback Pictures On Instagram, Calls Playboi Carti's Filter Racist

Drake is no stranger to reminiscing. In fact, the rapper is often fond of looking back on his early days before becoming one of the biggest musical artists in the entire world. That was the case on a recent Instagram post where he shared a photo dump of old photos from earlier in his career. "How?????" he captioned the post, seemingly unable to believe just how far he's come. One of the pictures included in the post is of a younger Drizzy posing with Common. Check out all the old photos he shared below.

Vintage Drake Photos

In a much weirder online moment, Drake used Playboi Carti's Instagram filter and it didn't go as planned. In the clip he's able to use it on himself no problem but when he tries to point the camera at anyone with a darker complexion, it won't recognize them. "Unusually bias Carti filter that detects light skins wtf kind of t3(hnol0gy is this?!??" the caption of the post reads. In the comments, fans try to point out that it has more to do with the darkness of the room he's in than the filter itself. It's hard to tell exactly how serious Drake is in his accusation though. Check out the full video of him using Carti's filter below.

Drake Trying Out Playboi Carti's Filter

Drizzy is currently on the second leg of his "Its All A Blur" tour with J. Cole and Lil Durk. He just released a new album For All The Dogs and a new EP Scary Hours 3 last year. Following the releases he claimed that he would be taking a hiatus from releasing new music, but doesn't seem to be sticking to that. He's been teasing new material coming soon while on tour.

What do you think of the throwback pics Drake shared giving a peek at his past before becoming a musical superstar? What about his accusations after trying out Playboi Carti's Instagram filter, calling it racist? Let us know in the comment section below.

