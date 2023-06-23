Despite his continued house arrest, NBA YoungBoy continues to get chances to see his family. Not only did the court allow for him to have more visitors, but this is the second time in just three days that he’s had some quality family time. Moreover, the Baton Rouge rapper recently received a visit from his mother, and pictures of the meet-up surfaced online. Despite his limitations, YB continues to be as prolific as ever when it comes to music drops, and is finding time to spend with loved ones. In addition, this comes almost a month after his mother said that he is one of her “best kids.”

“No, he’s really one of my best children,” she said of YoungBoy. “Because he cares about other people. Ever since he been little, he do stuff for his sisters and brothers. When he first got his little money– his sister was 16, he was like 14– he bought her a car… bought her a little Chrysler… but it was about $3,000 or $4,000. He always took care of his sister and his little brother. He always do for his friends. If he go to the store, he gon’ bring them back something, like candy. He help the neighbors… Like all the older people. To this day, all the older people, they remember him.”

NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Visits Him In Utah

NBA Youngboy’s Mom Went To Visit Him In Utah. pic.twitter.com/PUkdvHh9i6 — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is as busy with his music as ever, dropping three projects so far in 2023 alone. While many fans thought that he would wrap things up with that, it seems like his streak this year isn’t over just yet. Furthermore, YoungBoy just dropped a new track and music video, “I Need To Know.” For fans of his style and more braggadocious content and delivery, this might be an instant add to the playlist. If not… well, you have like 70 other tracks to choose from this year.

Unfortunately, not everything has been peaches and cream when it comes to his family life. Recently, the Richest Opp rhymer responded to Nicolette Gotti and his baby mama Yaya Mayweather’s beef, saying that he hates the latter. Hopefully things don’t keep getting uglier with his extended family. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy, check back in with HNHH.

