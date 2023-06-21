NBA YoungBoy has taken to social media to share a new photo of him and his family. He’s pictured alongside his wife Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as their two children. The post comes amid YoungBoy recently claiming that he hates the mother of one of his kids, Yaya Mayweather. “Just gone grow thru the pain and be thankful #imblessed,” he captioned the new photo.

Although it’s unclear what “pain” YoungBoy is referring to in his post, a recent clip shows the rapper responding to a diss from John Gotti III’s sister. Nicolette Gotti had come after the mother of YoungBoy’s son KJ, who’s father recently boxed her brother. After the match went south, she hopped on social media to send a message to Floyd Mayweather. In the post, she also threatened Yaya and dissed YoungBoy. The vicious, seemingly racially-motivated attack didn’t appear to bother YoungBoy too much. He recently gave Gotti full permission to go after Yaya. He did defend his own name though, telling her the “next time you ever disrespect me, y’all ‘gone have to bomb me.”

NBA YoungBoy Says He’s “Thankful”

“@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas,” Gotti said following the boxing match. “Your little circus animal — [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals… I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter,” she added, “It may be two years, three years from now but I’m coming c**t.” “I hope you do that b***h the worse way,” YoungBoy responded. “Two three years from now. I don’t give a f**k it ain’t my business I hate that hoe,” he added, “And when it come to her daddy, that n***a don’t need to be in my mentions, I don’t f**k with him.” He also went on to tell Gotti that he idolizes her father, former mobster John A. Gotti.

The rapper returned to Instagram recently, after being absent for some time. He first returned with a photo of himself and his cat, sending an ominous message to those talking poorly about him while he was gone. Since his first post back, he’s also made an additional post calling out “F***ed up narratives” about his character.

