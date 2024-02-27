NBA YoungBoy's Utah Mansion Can Be Yours For $5.5 Million

Spending his early 20s on house arrest in Utah hasn't been easy for NBA YoungBoy, but on the bright side, it's given him the time and energy to pour into his near-constant music releases. So far in 2024 he's shown off his skills on singles like "Steppa," "No Time," "Closed Case," "F**k Ni**as," and "Nose Ring," and that only covers what we've heard from the controversial rapper in February. Besides his bars, YB is also in the news as he reportedly seeks to sell his 8,000-square-foot mansion that provides incredible views of Salt Lake Valley, the Oquirrh Mountains, and the city's Downtown area.

As Building Salt Lake reports, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property was listed on Monday (February 26) for $5.5 million. "Designed to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, every corner of this home is flooded with natural light, creating an ambiance of serenity and tranquility," a description beneath the new listing reads. The home was first built in 1999 but has since gone through substantial renovations, now boasting a heated driveway and a five-car garage to keep your whips safe and sound.

NBA Youngboy Is Craving Change Ahead of Spring

"Enjoy resort-style living with a sparkling pool, perfect for lounging on warm summer days or hosting elegant gatherings against the backdrop of the mesmerizing scenery. Experience the epitome of contemporary elegance in this exceptional property, where every detail has been meticulously curated for the discerning homeowner," realtors further promoted the 24-year-old's home. He's set to sit for trial this coming summer, so it'll be interesting to see where he chooses to shack up with his large family for the time being if his mansion sells quickly.

While NBA YoungBoy keeps his sights set on the future and preparing for his long-awaited trial, one of his children's mothers has been making headlines for faking her own kidnapping story during a juicy Instagram Live session. Arcola has since confirmed that the entire situation was nothing more than a prank, though not everyone is impressed with her laughing off such a sensitive topic. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you'd like to take over YB's Gravedigger Mountain in the comments.

