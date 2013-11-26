salt lake city
- SportsHosts For 2030 & 2034 Winter Olympics RevealedThe French Alps and Salt Lake City will each host an Olympiad next decade.By Ben Mock
- Music50 Cent Kicks Off The Global "Final Lap" Tour In Salt Lake CityThe New York legend brought out Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for a sold-out date to get the ball rolling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSZA Haults Concert After Fan Passes Out In Wake Of Astroworld TragedySZA stopped a concert to help a fan who passed out, this week.By Cole Blake
- RandomSalt Lake City Man Threatens Protesters With Compound BowA man in Salt Lake City threatened to attack protesters with a compound bow.By Cole Blake
- SportsDonovan Mitchell Helped Woman After Witnessing Car Crash In Salt Lake CityThe accident went down on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBen Simmons Reflects On Rookie Of The Year Triumph: "It Wasn't A F--king Race"Ben Simmons disrespects fellow sophomore Donovan Mitchell after clinching a 114-97 win over his rival.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & Migos Cancel 3 More "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" ShowsConcerts in St. Paul, Salt Lake City, and Denver have been nixed.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & Migos Add Dates To "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" TourTour stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York have been bolstered.By Devin Ch
- NewsLupe Fiasco Pelted With A Tomato Live In Salt Lake CityWatch Lupe Fiasco Pelted With A Tomato Live In Salt Lake CityBy hnhh