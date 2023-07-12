Earlier this week, a clip of YNW Melly just before he turned himself in to law enforcement was reportedly played in court. Prosecutors played the clip, which apparently shows the rapper filming himself from within a suitcase, for Judge John Murphy on Monday (July 10). He’s seen whispering to the camera in the video, “My name is Melly, and I’m going to turn myself in.” He continues, “But I’m in a suitcase because these c***kers are arresting me, and I want to get on a private jet so they don’t see me.”

This is just another bizarre element throw into the already controversial trial. Melly is accused of killing two of his friends back in 2018, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. According to him, a drive-by shooting is what took the young men’s lives. However, investigators appear to have evidence that supports otherwise. A previous expert’s testimony summarized forensic evidence that suggests gunshots were fired from inside of the Jeep. There’s also evidence that seemingly suggests his innocence, however, with none of Melly’s DNA being found in the vehicle on the night of his friends’ deaths.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Friend Says He Should’ve Smoked Before Taking The Witness Stand

Melly Whispers In A Suitcase Before Turning Himself In

Video played in court Monday shows @YNWMelly claiming he’s going to turn himself in while allegedly hiding inside a suitcase. “My name is Melly and I’m going to turn myself in,” the rapper whispered. This video was not shown to the jury. pic.twitter.com/W6cyv7Hxe3 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 10, 2023

Melly turned himself in at Florida’s Miramar Police Department in February of 2019. He’s been in custody ever since, with his trial kicking off last month. According to Bryson “Boom” Paul, Melly’s defense recently moved for a mistrial. A Tweet by Paul reveals that the rapper’s team feels as though his character has been called into question amid the legal battle. David A. Howard told the judge, “We ask that the court put a stop to this.” Judge John Murphy denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial.

The trial has continued to heat up, with Melly facing the death penalty if he is found guilty. His streaming numbers have been climbing, with some online users even placing bets on whether or not he’ll be convicted. Earlier this week, it was also reported that Melly’s mother feels threatened by some of the comments made online by YNW Juvy’s sister. She even has her own bodyguard now due to the alleged threats.

Read More: YNW Melly Trial: Victim’s Sister Allegedly Threatens Melly’s Mom

[Via]