Michael Jackson will officially be tried for sex crimes related to Wade Robinson when he was a child. According to TMZ, the California Court of Appeal will allow Robinson to make his case. His claims state that Jackson molested him in Neverland Ranch between the ages of 7 to 14. Robinson is actually suing Michael Jackson’s corporation MJJ Productions. Jackson’s lawyers have argued that MJJ Production had no ability to control Jackson, therefore no duty to protect Robinson. After that was originally ruled in favor of the company an appellate court has now overturned that rule and it will go to a trial.

In 2005 Michael Jackson was on trial for molestation of a different boy and Robinson testified. At the time he said that while he did lay in a bed with Jackson, nothing further ever happened. Years later when he filed a lawsuit against the company he claimed “complete manipulation and brainwashing” were the reasons for his inaccurate testimony. Another man who filed a lawsuit with similar claims is expected to also get his opportunity for trial. Despite the ruling representatives for Jackson told TMZ that they suspect the truth will come out and they will prevail during the trial.

Michael Jackson Trial Will Proceed

(FILES) US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson preforms before an estimated audience of 60,000 in Brunei on July 16, 1996. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves sweeping across the world and tributes pouring in on June 26 for the tortured music icon revered as the “King of Pop.” AFP PHOTO/FRANCIS Sylvain (Photo credit should read FRANCIS Sylvain/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently many were reminded of Michael Jackson’s influence when Britney Spears posted some throwback tribute pics. Spears posted a video of the two legendary pop figures dancing together. He was also recently honored by Lil Kim while she was on tour. Fittingly she’s touring with none other than Janet Jackson.

In other legal news, Jackson’s estate is working through a trial of its own. His own mother is set to testify against having his masters sold. The proposed sale for his music was expected to run over $800 million. What do you think about the newest legal developments for Michael Jackson? Let us know in the comment section below.

