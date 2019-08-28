Leaving Neverland
- MusicMichael Jackson Molestation Allegations Will Officially Go To TrialMichael Jackson's molestation allegations will be subject to trial after a new ruling. By Lavender Alexandria
- MoviesMichael Jackson Biopic “Will Glorify A Man Who Raped Children,” “Leaving Neverland” Director SaysThe director of "Leaving Neverland" criticized Lionsgate and the filmmakers involved in Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic. By Aron A.
- CrimeMichael Jackson Estate Cleared In Wade Robson's Lawsuit: ReportA judge ruled in favor of Michael Jackson's estate's motion to dismiss Wade Robson's sexual abuse lawsuit. By Aron A.
- TVMichael Jackson’s Estate Wins Appeal Over HBO’S “Leaving Neverland”An appeals court handed a win to Michael Jackson's estate that will allow it to pursue arbitration in the lawsuit over the 2019 HBO documentary.
By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson Accuser's Renewed Lawsuit Dismissed: ReportJames Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies gets tossed out by the judge.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMacaulay Culkin Speaks On His Childhood Friendship With Michael Jackson"If I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it."By Noah C
- GramMo'Nique Calls Out Oprah For Being Less Involved With Harvey Weinstein AccusersThe actress wrote Oprah a lengthy letter.By Erika Marie
- MoviesRussell Simmons Accuser "Not Surprised" Oprah Winfrey Left DocOprah says she wasn't' pressured to back out, but this accuser thinks otherwise.By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Is On Some "Thriller" Vibes On This Fine TuesdayDrake was vibing out at the wee hours of the morning to some "Thriller."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Accusers Allowed To Sue Late Icon's CompaniesTheir case was dismissed years ago, but a new law changed things.By Erika Marie
- NewsMichael Jackson's Accusers Happy That Lawsuits May Go To Trial After Being DismissedThey had a minor victory in court on Monday.By Erika Marie
- MusicWas Janet Jackson Shading 50 Cent With This IG Story?People can be very creative with their conspiracy theories. By Noah C
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's "Thriller" Even More Popular On Halloween Despite "Neverland"People are still rocking with "Thriller."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson Estate & HBO ''Leaving Neverland'' Court Battle Wages OnHBO tried to appeal the arbitration order in a battle with Michael Jackson's estate over ''Leaving Neverland.''By Sandra E
- MusicMichael Jackson's Former Bodyguard Lists Why Molestation Claims Are FalseMJ's former friend and bodyguard pleads his case. By Noah C
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Estate Claims Temporary Win In HBO "Leaving Neverland" LawsuitA judge sides with MJ's estate.By Aron A.
- Emmy Awards 2019Michael Jackson's Estate Calls "Leaving Neverland" Emmy Win "A Complete Farce""Leaving Neverland" took home the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.By Noah C
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Collection Of Animal Sculptures From Neverland On SaleThe collection of animal sculptures from Neverland ranch is being sold for nearly $2M.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMarlon Brando Made Michael Jackson Cry Over Molestation Claims: ReportMarlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson over the allegations of child molestation in 1994.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Name Quietly Removed From MTV's Video Vanguard AwardMTV took note of the backlash.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Estate Sides With Dave Chappelle, Wade Robson Slams NetflixNetflix just got itself involved in Michael Jackson's recent controversy.By Aron A.