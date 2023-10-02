Woah Vicky Agrees With Blueface: “Tesehki A Real One”

The most recent brawl on Baddies East shows how much sisters depend on each other- and how much they can refuse to get caught up in the other's antics. Moreover, Chrisean Rock and Woah Vicky got into an altercation, stemming from the latter allegedly liking Blueface's tweets about his child with Chrisean. Vicky apologized for any disrespect and said she didn't do so, and their actual scuffle later on resulted in charges against Rock. When she asked her sister Tesehki to slap Vicky, she refused, saying that she's "fragile" and that it's "not worth it." Apparently, this has inspired everyone involved to give their retrospective thoughts on it, even if they weren't physically there.

Furthermore, Blueface tweeted, "Tesehki a real one" shortly after this fight started making rounds online. In fact, Woah Vicky even retweeted the message, showing that she definitely appreciates Tesehki refraining from turning things nasty in that moment. Still, it doesn't really solve the original problem, as she's still engaging with another woman's man online. We're sure that Chrisean Rock isn't happy about this at all, but hopefully it doesn't result in another altercation.

Woah Vicky Retweets Blueface's Praise Of Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki

Of course, as far as Blueface goes, he's probably not giving this any sort of brain time right now. After all, the court just hit him with 24 months of probation for a 2022 Vegas strip club shooting. However, it's at least a change of pace to see Chrisean Rock's antics in this show, as it differs from her struggles with the California rapper. In the few weeks since their son was born, it's been an absolute dumpster fire of back-and-forths, attacks, and spats.

Meanwhile, Woah Vicky will probably continue to ride out her space among the Baddies throughout their time together. It hasn't been easy for her so far, and getting roped into the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama won't do her any favors. But such is the nature of reality television, we guess... we'll see what other hijinks these folks get up to. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on these personalities.

