Kelly Oubre Jr Video Shows NBA Star Minutes After Scary Hit-And-Run

A video acquired by TMZ shows a visibly injured Kelly Oubre Jr returning to his apartment moments after being struck by a car outside. The video appears to come from Oubre Jr's door cam. It shows the Sixers player limping into his home while clutching his side and informing his wife what happened. As previously reported, Oubre Jr was struck by a car near his apartment building on the evening of November 11. He suffered a broken rib and lacerations to his hip after being caught by the car's side-view mirror.

However, police reported that they could not verify Oubre Jr's story at this time. According to reports, they have been unable to find surveillance footage of Oubre Jr being hit at the intersection of 15th and Spruce. Despite this, it's likely due to the fact that Oubre Jr is new to Philadelphia. He joined the Sixers as a free agent this past offseason after two years in Charlotte. As a result, Oubre Jr himself has said that he only relocated to Philly in September. There is no current timetable for Oubre Jr's return to the Sixers. However, experts and sources believe that he might be out for at least a month. The situation remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Read More: Draymond Green Suspended Five Games For Rudy Gobert Chokehold

Sixers Continue On Without Oubre Jr

In their first game since the Oubre Jr's accident, Tyrese Maxey dropped 50 points, dedicating the feat to Oubre Jr. However, the team has gone 0-2 since then, dropping a second game to the Pacers followed by a loss to the Celtics. Oubre Jr is the team's fourth-highest scorer, putting up 16.5 points per game. He is also the team's third-best rebounder and second in steals.

The team plays five of its last seven games of November on the road, with notable fixtures including the Hawks, Timberwolves, Thunder, and Lakers. Furthermore, the team also open December in Boston. Oubre Jr will be re-evaluated this week to try and better determine his recovery timetable. However, in the meantime, the team will have to find a way to continue their strong start to the season without his key contributions.

Read More: Glen Davis Found Guilty In NBA Welfare Fraud Case

[via]