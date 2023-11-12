Kelly Oubre Jr. Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is in stable condition at the hospital after being struck by a car in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday night. He was walking near his residence at the time of the incident. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, are with the 27-year-old as of publishing.

While they expect him to miss significant time due to his injuries, they don't believe his season is over. Further details on the extent of those injuries are unclear. In a statement on Twitter, the team confirmed: “We will share more information as it becomes available. Please join us in sending our best to Kelly And his family as he recovers from the incident." In an email provided to the Associated Press, local police confirmed that there is an active investigation into the incident.

Kelly Oubre Jr. With The 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on November 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In response to the team's Twitter statement, fans shared plenty of supportive messages. "Prayers up for Oubre Jr. He was having a fantastic start for you guys," one user replied. Another wrote: "Prayers up for Kelly and his family. Absolutely horrifying situation."

The 76ers Provide Statement On Kelly Oubre

Oubre joined the Sixers on a one-year, minimum-salary contract, last offseason. He's currently averaging 16.3 points per game on 50.0% shooting in eight games. Amid his stellar play, he replaced P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup after he, along with James Harden, was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Washington Wizards originally selected Oubre in the first round of the NBA draft back in 2015. He's also played for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Hornets. The 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Oubre on HotNewHipHop.

