the chronic
- MusicDaz Dillinger Presses Dr. Dre For "The Chronic" RoyaltiesDaz wants his percentage.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDr. Dre Turned Down Opportunity To Make "The Chronic" Weed Strain, Berner RecallsAccording to Berner, the strain was "incredible."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDr. Dre Drops "The Chronic" 30th Anniversary Memorabilia, Fans CelebrateThe California legend changed the game back in 1992, and these new items pay homage to the album's iconic status.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre Says Making "The Chronic" Wasn't His Decision: "It Was A Life Or Death Situation" "The Chronic" was a make-or-break moment in Dr. Dre's career. By Aron A.
- MusicDr. Dre's Passion For Snoop Dogg's New Album Matches "The Chronic," Smitty SaysSmitty says that Dr. Dre is as excited for Snoop Dogg's new album as he was with "The Chronic."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentDr. Dre's Cultural Influence Beyond MusicDr. Dre's multi-million-dollar successes outside of the world of music have influenced a generation of hip-hop artists. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicDr. Dre Unveils "The Chronic" Collectibles For 30th AnniversaryA piece of hip-hop history could now be yours.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Isn't A Classic, According To DJ Clark KentDJ Clark Kent wasn't feeling RBX on "The Chronic." By Aron A.
- MusicDr. Dre's Debut Album "The Chronic" Is Back On Streaming ServicesDr. Dre's "The Chronic" returns to streaming services. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryDr. Dre's Attorney Reveals Disney Offered Him $4M Deal After "The Chronic"Dr. Dre's lawyer reveals Disney was interested in inking a $4M deal with the legendary producer after the success of "The Chronic." By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" Is "Bacc Home"Dr. Dre's attorney previously denied that Snoop Dogg had ownership of "The Chronic" when he acquired Death Row Records.
By Aron A.
- MusicDr. Dre's Attorney Clarifies That His Client Still Owns "The Chronic," Despite Snoop Dogg's CommentsDr. Dre's lawyer has clarified that his client still owns "The Chronic."By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Death Row Acquisition Doesn't Include 2Pac Or Dr. Dre Albums: ReportSnoop Dogg announced that he bought back Death Row Records but some of the label's biggest albums weren't included in the acquisition, according to reports. By Aron A.
- MusicZaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" For The First TimeZaytoven recounts sneaking a Walkman into church as a kid so he could listen to Dr. Dre's "The Chronic." By Aron A.
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Turns 28 (And Everybody's Celebratin')Twenty-eight years ago, Dr. Dre stepped forward to unleash his official debut studio album "The Chronic," one of the greatest projects hip-hop has ever seen. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Hits All Streaming PlatformsAfter years of waiting, Dr. Dre's classic debut album "The Chronic" has finally landed on all digital streaming platforms. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Is Officially On TIDAL Ahead Of 4/20The iconic and game-changing debut solo album from Dr. Dre is officially set to hit all streaming services tomorrow.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Releases "Purple Reign" Mixtape Across All Streaming PlatformsFuture surprised fans by making his 2016 mixtape, "Purple Reign," available and they took to social media to share their excitement.By Erika Marie
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Hitting All Streaming Platforms On 4/20Dr. Dre's classic debut album "The Chronic" is about to be widely available across all digital streaming platforms. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Archived In Library Of CongressWith Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" set to be archived in the Library Of Congress, "Deeez Nuuuts" is officially a national treasure. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDr. Dre, Kurupt, Lady Of Rage & RBX Sparked A "Lyrical Gangbang"Dr. Dre's debut masterpiece "The Chronic" celebrates its twenty-seventh birthday. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDr. Dre's "2001" Turns 21: The Creation Of A ClassicWhile originally written last year for the 20th anniversary of Dr. Dre's "2001," be sure to revisit this piece on the project's 21st birthday. By Mitch Findlay