Angela Simmons Ordered To Pay $48K In Back Rent And Other Housing Costs

Angela Simmons has been ordered to pay her former landlord $48,000 in back rent, bills, and other housing costs. The massive fee stems from an apartment in New Jersey that Simmons rented in October 2019. About a year later, her landlord began submitting complaints about insufficient payments from the reality star and fashion designer. Simmons did not respond to the charges, leading to a judge handing down a default ruling of $48,000.

Furthermore, TMZ noted that following the ruling, there has been a significant increase in the amount of promotional for her cake business on her social media. Simmons' representatives are yet to release a statement about the ruling and it's unclear what will happen if Simmons fails to pay up.

Read More: Yo Gotti Praised For Answering Angela Simmons’ Call Mid-Interview

Boosie Badazz Seeking "Millions" From Yung Bleu

However, Angela Simmons is not the only person facing some money troubles as of late. Boosie Badazz recently went after his former record signee, Yung Bleu. “CAN U DO THE RIGHT THING N GET ME MY MILLIONS THAT WAS TAKEN FROM ME? U KNOW I FUCKED OVER BIG TIME!! WHY YOU DONT WANNA PAY ME" Boosie wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Also included in the post was a now-deleted Instagram post in which Bleu bragged about dropping $2M on building a facility for himself. Bleu was once signed to Boosie's label. However, Boosie maintains that he lost out on millions when Bleu signed with EMPIRE. Furthermore, Boosie claims that the document releasing Bleu from his Bad Azz contract included a forgery of Boosie's signature.

Bleu was arrested this week on battery charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in Georgia. However, the rapper has denied the charges. “I’m off this internet thing but I will take time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu: I cherish women and I’m completely innocent. Just [know] this about to be one of [the] toughest times to be a fan of mines because I’ma about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Gets Instagram Taken Down, He Blames Current Rival Yung Bleu

[via]