Benzino Alleges Diamond Hit Him With Her Car, She Fires Back

February appears to be ending on a sour note for Benzino, as he recently had to be hospitalized after getting hit by a car. Tasha K took to Twitter/X last night to share the news. She also alleged that Diamond, a friend of the Source icon's ex Althea Heart, is responsible for his injuries.

“He alleges that he caught Althea attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent," her tweet reads, per The Neighborhood Talk. "He says he chased them to the car, and during the chaos, Diamond from Love & Hip Hop allegedly struck him with her new vehicle."

Benzino & Althea Heart Drama

Diamond, on the other hand, is telling a completely different story. In a clip from a recent livestream, also shared by The Neighborhood Talk, she calls cap on Benzino's claims.

"Sending me a picture with your no neck a** laying with a f*cking brace on your neck talking about 'I struck you with my new car.' And then how do you even know my car new? Like n****s is weird as f*ck," she said. "So I came on here to clear my name up because b*tch, nobody hit you with no motherf*cking car. You're weird as f*ck. That ain't got sh*t to do with me. I was bringing my friend to come check on her son and do a wellness check on her son."

"She has primary custody," Diamond continued. "She has paperwork to prove that. That's why when we got to the scene, she called the police and told them, 'I'm checking on my son,' provided paperwork, xyz. Now all of a sudden, you're in the hospital with a brace on your neck. When the doctor records come back, I'm sure it's gonna show that n***a, you did not get hit by a f*cking car."

Diamond went on to claim that she's prepared to take legal action to defend her name if necessary.