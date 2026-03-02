YNW Melly's double murder case has been a puzzling ordeal for several years now, but it may have just gotten even more complex. According to a report by AllHipHop contributor illseed, the Floridian rapper's mother, Jamie Demons-King, possibly hurt his son's chances of a more lenient sentence.
As the writer shares, she reportedly wore a wire to draw out a confession that Melly is indeed innocent. That's at least what we are to assume as the rumor is pretty vague. What the source gathered was, "The alleged plan was risky. She would wear a wire, try to draw out a confession, and in return, secure a drastically reduced sentence."
Per the author, that's the chatter on social media and elsewhere, so take all of this with a major grain of salt.
However, for what it's worth, these people who are claiming this happened say that this has or will backfire on YNW Melly's mom. Moreover, if this winds up becoming factual, the "Murder on My Mind" songwriter's matriarch didn't actively betray him.
She was merely tricked into thinking this would help him get a rumored 10-year sentence.
What Is The Latest On YNW Melly?
Reportedly, prosecutors are pushing for a hefty 40-year to life bid. With how tricky it's been to acquire concrete evidence, folks spreading this development believe it's going to give them the requisite ammunition they've been searching for.
Again, this is all very murky so proceed with caution as we advance towards YNW Melly's double murder trial. Speaking of, that's going to take place in January 2027.
Most recently, we learned that his witness tampering charges have been dropped. The state believed that Melly convinced his girlfriend not to participate in his murder trial. The ruling arrived one day before the jury selection process (January 21).
"As his newly retained legal team, it became immediately apparent to us that no crimes had occurred. Unfortunately, for 652 days while these charges were pending, the state did not reach the same conclusion until the cusp of trial," his lawyers told Rolling Stone.