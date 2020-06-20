kenya barris
- TVKenya Barris Details Plan For "The Wizard Of Oz" In Inglewood: What We KnowKenya Barris has been working hard on his "Wizard Of Oz" script for years. Here's everything we know about the film so far.By TeeJay Small
- TVKenya Barris Net Worth 2024: What Is The Filmmaker Worth?Explore Kenya Barris's influential career in television and film, highlighting his creative achievements that have led to a massive net worth.By Rain Adams
- TV50 Cent, Shaq, Kenya Barris Team Up To Buy BETThere's another bid in the race to buy the BET NetworkBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNetflix Drops Teaser For "You People," Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia LongLauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Cast As Lead Role In "White Men Can't Jump" RebootJack Harlow earned the role off the strength of his very first screen audition.By Alex Zidel
- TVKenya Barris & Eva Longoria Spark Backlash with Potential "Brown-ish" SpinoffWith "Mixed-ish" and "Black-ish" coming to an end, there may be a "Brown-ish" on its way—and people aren't happy.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals He Will No Longer Release "MOTM3" DeluxeKid Cudi offers an update on his upcoming Netflix series and album, "Entergalactic." By Aron A.
- TVDaBaby May Be "Studying" For Role In 50 Cent, Kenya Barris Netflix SeriesA comment made by the rapper on Instagram has his fans believing he may be vying for a role.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent & Kenya Barris Team Up For "The 50th Law" Netflix Series50 Cent's bringing a series adaptation of "The 50th Law" to Netflix with Kenya Barris.By Aron A.
- MoviesMike Epps Calls On Kenya Barris For Richard Pryor Biopic: "They Sleepin On Us Y'all"Mike Epps believes he and Kenya Barris can make movie magic with a Richard Pryor biopic.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black-ish" Creator Kenya Barris On More Spin Offs: "We're Brewing It"Is this "ish" serious?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesPharrell & Kenya Barris To Develop Juneteenth Netflix MusicalKenya Barris and Pharrell Williams will develop an exclusive feature musical for the streaming service.By Madusa S.