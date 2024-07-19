Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low is back with a fresh new twist—the "Medium Olive" colorway. This sneaker blends classic style with a modern edge, making it a must-have for any collection. The "Medium Olive" features a crisp white base that sets the stage for striking olive green and black overlays. This combo creates a bold, eye-catching look. It’s perfect for those who love to stand out. These kicks aren’t just about looks; they bring the comfort and versatility the Air Jordan 1 Low is known for. Whether you’re hitting the streets or heading to a casual hangout, they’ve got you covered.
The olive and black accents add depth and sophistication, while the white base keeps it fresh and clean. It’s a harmonious blend of tones that works with any outfit. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" is all about making a statement. It captures the essence of streetwear while pushing the envelope with its unique color scheme. Keep an eye out for this release, as it’s sure to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. Get ready to elevate your style with these iconic sneakers.
"Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low
The sneakers feature an olive green rubber sole combined with a crisp sail midsole. The uppers have a white leather base accented by olive green and black leather overlays. An olive Nike Swoosh graces the sides, enhancing the design. Black laces complete the look. Additionally, olive Nike branding decorates the tongue, and a black Wings logo stands out on the black heels.
More Photos
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
