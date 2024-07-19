Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Officially Revealed

An earthy combination for the AJ1 Low.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The olive and black accents add depth and sophistication, while the white base keeps it fresh and clean. It’s a harmonious blend of tones that works with any outfit. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" is all about making a statement. It captures the essence of streetwear while pushing the envelope with its unique color scheme . Keep an eye out for this release, as it’s sure to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. Get ready to elevate your style with these iconic sneakers.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.