Nike Air Max Dn "Olive" Releasing This Fall

A perfect earthy colorway for the fall.

The Nike Air Max DN is set to release in an elegant "Olive" colorway. This new edition showcases a neutral olive color in various shades, giving it a sophisticated and modern look. The Air Max DN is one of Nike's new signature Air models, designed to combine style and performance seamlessly. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. Also, the mesh and suede elements blend together perfectly, creating a harmonious aesthetic. The iconic Air Max cushioning provides excellent support and comfort for all-day wear. The midsole and outsole also feature olive tones, maintaining a cohesive color scheme.

Olive laces and a matching tongue complete the sleek design. The Nike Air Max DN "Olive" is perfect for those who appreciate understated elegance. Its neutral colorway makes it versatile, and suitable for various outfits and occasions. The blend of different olive shades adds a unique touch to the classic Air Max silhouette. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of this stylish model. The Nike Air Max DN "Olive" is expected to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, don’t miss the chance to add this refined and versatile pair to your lineup.

"Olive" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole with a matching olive midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a lighter olive mesh and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. Further, a small Nike Swoosh is on the toebox, and olive laces are present. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn "Olive" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK