Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” First In-Hand Look

A big return for hip hop.

Adding to their coveted status is the extreme rarity of the original release. It is said that only 36 pairs were made, symbolizing the group’s seminal debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).” This rarity has made the “Wu-Tang” Dunk High one of the most sought-after sneakers in the collector’s market. As news of the return spreads, excitement builds among sneaker enthusiasts and Wu-Tang fans alike. The Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” is not just a pair of sneakers; it is a piece of hip-hop history and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan. Keep an eye out for their release, as this legendary sneaker is set to make waves once again.

"Wu-Tang" Nike Dunk High

Image via Fuel Kicks

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and an aged sail midsole. Also, the uppers have a black leather base with vibrant yellow leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is orange. Yellow laces and Wu-Tang branding on the tongues complete the look. The heels also feature the Wu-Tang logo in black.