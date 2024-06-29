Ghostface Killah Admits He's Never Watched "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"

Ghostface Killah won't be catching up on the show.

Ghostface Killah has revealed that he's never watched an episode of the Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and likely never will. Speaking about the show centered around the iconic hip-hop group during an interview on the Touré Show, Ghostface explained why he's completely uninterested in checking it out.

"I never seen that sh*t. I never watched it," he said. "Never in my life. RZA know that. Because that’s not my story. You want a Ghostface story, you get a Ghostface story. You could take a piece of me: ‘Oh, he had two brothers with muscular dystrophy.’ I’m me. There’s a story behind myself.” He added that RZA is his “brother" and is still happy for his success.

RZA Attends "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: RZA attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga Premiere on September 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Hulu)

Ghostface isn't the only Wu-Tang Clan member to reveal that haven't checked out any of the series. Method Man previously made similar comments while discussing the show with Kevin Hart for an episode of the Golden Minds podcast, last year. “So to see this come to fruition on screen, it was a no-brainer for me knowing how RZA works,” he said at the time. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘Wow, they’re taking a lot of liberties here with the story.’ In hindsight, knowing how some of these things work, and embellishments and sometimes dudes still be having open cases and sh*t so I could understand. I haven’t watched an episode, personally, but I get the scripts ahead of time. Everything ain’t for everybody, that’s all I could say.” He went on to describe RZA as a "genius."

Ghostface Killah Discusses Wu-Tang: An American Saga