Wu-Tang Clan is undeniably one of the most iconic groups in the history of hip-hop and rap music.

The supergroup‘s legacy continues to live on through its timeless music. Additionally, the ongoing Hulu show is actively telling the story of its members and the crew’s history.

Wu-Tang Clan perform on stage on the final night of the “New York State of Mind Tour” at PETCO Park on October 06, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Hulu premiered Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘s first season in 2019. Executive-produced by members RZA and Method Man, along with Alex Tse and Brian Grazer, the show is a dramatized biographical look into the Clan’s formation. Season Two subsequently premiered in September of 2021.

The new third and final season will follow the Wu-Tang Clan‘s five-year plan and the various challenges that come along with it. Furthermore, it will also explore the group members’ solo careers. RZA is responsible for rallying the men together to turn to music rather than the streets. As a result, the “Grits” rapper struggles to stay on top of things.

The TV series took to its official Twitter account to reveal the first look at the show’s upcoming third season. The photos show the cast filming on set in various locations. It’s also set to be the show’s final season. “First look at the new season[.] The Final Season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres February 15. #WuTangOnHulu,” reads the tweet.

First look at the new season 👐

The Final Season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres February 15. #WuTangOnHulu pic.twitter.com/M9ZhDy24Q7 — Wu-Tang: An American Saga (@WuTangOnHulu) January 5, 2023

In the series, Ashton Sanders plays RZA, Shameik Moore plays Raekwon, and Dave East stars as Method Man.

The final season’s first three episodes will be available to stream on February 15. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday afterward.

The final season's first three episodes will be available to stream on February 15. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday afterward.