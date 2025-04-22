Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Bred" Might Drop On A Special Day

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 SP “Bred” is rumored to drop on October 18th, better known in sneaker culture as Banned Day. This date carries weight, recalling when the NBA fined Michael Jordan for wearing his black and red sneakers on court.

Nike famously paid the fine and turned the controversy into a legendary marketing campaign. This upcoming pair continues the retro revival of the ‘85 cut. The shape mirrors the original silhouette, with a higher collar and more rigid build.

Classic black and varsity red dominate the upper. Red covers the toebox, Swoosh, collar, and heel, while black fills in the panels and laces. It’s a clean look with heavy history behind it. The Jordan 1 has long been the face of basketball-meets-lifestyle sneakers.

Michael Jordan wore the original “Bred” colorway in 1985, setting off a chain of events that would reshape both marketing and sneaker culture. With the rise of player exclusives and limited drops, a proper return of this colorway feels like a moment.

Even if unofficial, an October 18th release would be a poetic move. From the images, this version stays true to the original. The bold red and black combo remains intact, with OG branding throughout. If this rumored drop happens, it’ll be one to remember.

Air Jordan 1 High 85 SP “Bred”

Image via Kicks Finder and Sole Retriever

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 SP “Bred” features a smooth black leather base with bold varsity red overlays. The red Swoosh, collar, and heel contrast sharply with the black laces and side panels.

Nike Air branding sits on the tongues, while the classic Wings logo is stamped near the collar. A white midsole adds a clean break, and the red outsole completes the familiar look. The higher cut and structured shape mirror the 1985 original. Inside the tongue, printed text nods to its heritage.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 SP “Bred” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

