50 Cent Reacts To Approaching Billionaire Status

It's been a great month for 50 Cent.

50 Cent has built an impressive empire for himself and his family, and evidently, it's paid off monetarily too. Aside from a successful music career, he's taken over the realm of entertainment with several hit series and launched the second-largest Black-owned production studio in Shreveport earlier this year. Now, he's reportedly approaching billionaire status, though he tells US Weekly that the feat isn't all that exciting to him.

"I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status," he explained. "I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over." Moreover, Fif noted that being extremely wealthy can put you at risk, as everyone's looking to get a piece of the pie.

50 Cent Still Wants A Discount

"When people publicly say you’re a billionaire, they come for what you have," he described. "The IRS might suddenly decide they want 58 percent of your money. The ambulance chasers, the attorneys — it’s an army of ’em after you." Regardless, 50 Cent decided to celebrate his accomplishments on Instagram today. He shared an article about how he's almost a billionaire, adding that this doesn't mean he's trying to pay full price for things if he doesn't have to.