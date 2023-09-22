Doja Cat Recruits Her Girl Gang For Dreamy “Agora Hills” Music Video

Today, Doja Cat finally dropped off her eagerly-anticipated fourth studio album, Scarlet. The LA native's latest offering boasts zero features, and has certainly met fan expectations thus far. Just ahead of the release, Doja Cat also unveiled a new music video for her track "Agora Hills." The video sees Doja continue to tap horror elements, while taking a far dreamier approach than other visuals from the album.

The video leads with some fuzzy, found footage-feeling shots of the performer washing blood off of herself, reminiscent of an '80s slasher film. Doja then recruits her girl gang to strut through a city in ruins, ultimately finding herself spitting sleazy bars in a girlish bedroom. The surreal visual pairs well with the mellow, atmospheric track, and fits right in with the rest of Scarlet.

Doja Cat Unveils New "Agora Hills" Music Video

Doja continues to blend a variety of both sonic and visual aesthetics on her latest album, making the release feel more authentic to her than any of her others. She gave some insight to the meaning behind Scarlet while defending its controversial cover art recently, revealing that the LP represents a rebellion against one's own fears. "The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot," she revealed. "The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you."

Doja Cat's been teasing this new album for some time, and it's safe to say that so far, fans aren't disappointed. Supporters are enjoying watching the 27-year-old continue to grow, and spread her wings creatively. What do you think of Doja Cat's new "Agora Hills" music video? Are you enjoying her new album Scarlet so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat.

