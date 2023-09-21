Doja Cat Teases New Music With Y2K-Inspired Booty Pic

Doja Cat recently took to social media, teasing some upcoming music. "Tomorrow 9pm PST," she captioned her latest post. The hint is accompanied by a series of risqué photos of the hitmaker, who's seen wearing a Y2K-inspired fit. In one photo, she also poses next to a stack of fuzzy televisions, holding what appears to be a personal fan.

In the photos, the "Paint The Town Red" songstress shows off a green mini skirt, which she paired with a simple white bunny tank and some fuzzy pink leg warmers. Doja is also seen rocking a blonde mullet, which she complimented with a few gaudy cross necklaces. Though the photoshoot has certainly managed to get fans' "Attention," the promise for some new music seems to have stolen the spotlight. Doja Cat's new album Scarlet is slated for release in just a couple of days, on September 22. It's unclear whether Doja plans on dropping a new single tomorrow, or something else.

Read More: Doja Cat “Balut” Backlash: Filipino Fans Displeased With Singer, She Doesn’t Want Unsolicited Advice

Doja Cat Hints At New Music Coming Tomorrow

Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Though it remains unclear exactly what Doja Cat will be releasing tomorrow, it's safe to say that commenters can't wait. She's already managed to get fans eager to hear Scarlet with a slew of singles, including her most recent release, "Balut." For the most part, listeners are loving the new song. Others, however, have called her out for her recent explanation of the song's title. Some are claiming that she was "shaming" Filipino culture. “[I]t signifies a bird being eaten alive," she wrote of the song title. "It’s a metaphor for twitter stans and the death of twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets.’”

Though many thought she was misrepresenting the traditional food, Doja didn't appear to be receptive to the feedback. "If I listened I would be eating Captain Crunch out of a Solo cup," she clapped back. What do you think of Doja Cat's latest Instagram post? Are you looking forward to hearing Scarlet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Doja Cat & Her “Big Fat A**” Clap Back At Trolls On IG Live: Watch

[Via]