UK grime
- Uncategorized7 Rappers From London You Should Be Listening ToLondon’s vibrant hip-hop scene has produced a number of exciting artists that should be on your radar.ByWyatt Westlake1310 Views
- NewsTion Wayne Taps ArrDee For "Wid It"Tion Wayne and ArrDee collab again for some drill heat.ByJoe Abrams2.5K Views
- NewsAbra Cadabra Returns Home To The Same Hustle On "Remember Me?"Abz is back with new heat. ByAron A.2.3K Views
- NewsSkepta & AJ Tracey Embrace The Rockstar Life On "Kiss & Tell"AJ Tracey & Skepta join forces on their brand new banger. ByAron A.4.2K Views
- NewsGrime Legend Kano Links Up With Ghetts & D Double E On "Class Of Deja"Kano drops off two new songs off of his forthcoming project, "Hoodies All Summer."ByAron A.3.3K Views
- MixtapesNovelist's "Reload King" Is Grime In Its Essential, Gulliest FormNovelist returns with bare Grime riddims for days.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views
- NewsAJ Tracey Connects With Unknown T "Leave Dat Trap"Unknown T and AJ Tracey link up on their new track, "Leave Dat Trap."ByAron A.2.2K Views
- Original ContentUK Artist Recommendations Based On American Rappers You LikeExpand your horizons with this rundown of some of the UK's most essential talents ByRobert Blair6.2K Views
- MusicNaomi Cambpell & Skepta Naked GQ Cover Sparks Dating RumorsSkepta and Noami Campbell covering GQ in their undergarms, re-sparks dating rumors.ByDevin Ch2.7K Views
- SocietyStormzy Slams Prime Minister At Brit Awards, Elicits Government ResponseStormzy wins big at Brit Awards, marks the occasion with biting political remarks.ByDevin Ch1439 Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Post Malone To Headline Reading & Leeds FestivalThe Reading & Leeds Festival has announced its lineup today and the inclusion of many rap acts sends shockwaves.ByDevin Ch1448 Views
- Original ContentTop 10 UK Artists To Watch In 2018An overview of who to start paying attention to when it comes to the bubbling UK hip-hop scene.ByDhruva Balram9.5K Views
- MusicSpotify Finally Recognizes U.K. Grime As It's Own CategoryU.K. Grime is officially a recognized genre on Spotify. ByAron A.2.3K Views
- Music VideosStormzy Feat. Kehlani "Cigarettes And Cush" VideoStormzy plays the plug in the video for "Cigarettes And Cush."ByAron A.269 Views