Ross Ulbricht, Silk Road Founder, Pardoned After 10 Years Into Life Sentence

Donald Trump has been getting busy since returning to the White House on Monday. One of his major moves has been to pardon Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road. This is not to be confused with the Eurasian trade route you learned about in history class. Instead, this was a dark web marketplace founded in 2011. Instead of being a vehicle for trading and transporting essential goods, this was a place to buy illegal drugs. The way to access it was through encrypted underground web browsers like Tor, for example. Because of its heftier security, people were able to purchase said items "safely."

Transactions required the use of cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being the most common. According to Business Insider, hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and over $13 million in commissions were made. Ross Ulbricht was arrested in 2013 and then officially sentenced to life in federal prison in 2015. His charges included drug trafficking, computer hacking, and money laundering. The judge added zero possibility of parole was because Silk Road was "destructive to our social fabric."

Ross Ulbricht Is All Smiles

In a post to Truth Social, Donald Trump explained the reason for pardoning Ross. "I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbricht to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross. The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me. He was given two life sentences, plus 40 years. Ridiculous!"

Speaking of the Libertarians, Ross was a major supporter of their philosophy, which is to basically allow citizens to have tons of private freedom. Additionally, they have been big on criminal justice reform and drug legalization, so naturally Ross was welcomed with open arms for his efforts with Silk Road. In a note he wrote to the trial judge in 2015, he expressed the Libertarian thought process and intent behind his dark web market. "People should have the right to buy and sell whatever they wanted so long as they weren't hurting anyone else. Silk Road was supposed to be about giving people the freedom to make their own choices, to pursue their own happiness."