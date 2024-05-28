FBG Duck's Mother Reveals Sentencing Dates For O-Block Members

Just about four months ago, the mother of late Chicago rapper FBG Duck would receive some justice. Six members of the O-Block gang were found guilty of murder and all of them would receive a life sentence. Those men are, Charles Liggins, 32, Kenneth Roberson, 30, Christopher Thomas, 24, Marcus Smart, 25, TaCarlos Offerd, 32, and Ralph Turpin, 34. A jury consisting of five men and seven women came to the conclusion on January 17. However, at the time of this news, the exact dates for each defendant were not known yet. Now, according to FBG Duck's mother, we have the sentencing dates for everyone involved.

No Jumper reposted a screenshot of LaSheena Weekly's notes of the six days that each defendant will present themselves in court. For Mr. Turpin, he will appear in front of the judge on January 14, 2025. Charles Liggins will follow the day after, and TaCarlos Offerd's is January 16. Then, there is a five-day gap before Christopher Thomas's sentencing date, January 21. Next up will be Mr. Roberson on the 23, and then Marcus Smart will be the last member to officially hear his fate, which will be on January 28.

FBG Duck's Mom Continues To Share Court Information

The rapper's caretaker has been extremely vocal throughout this whole process, which assuredly has to have been difficult for her. However, trolls in the comments section couldn't help but leave negative comments on the post. Some of these comments are simply beyond the pale and should not be repeated. Hopefully, some fans can respect the horrors she has gone through over these past few years.

What are your thoughts on FBG Duck's mother sharing the sentencing dates for the six O-Block members responsible for her son's death? Do you think that fans are being disingenuous and rude with their comments? If not, why do you feel that way?

