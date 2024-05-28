FBG Duck's Mother Reveals Sentencing Dates For O-Block Members

BYZachary Horvath60 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
fbg duck sentencing dates
via HNHH

The six O-Block members were found guilty of murder back in January.

Just about four months ago, the mother of late Chicago rapper FBG Duck would receive some justice. Six members of the O-Block gang were found guilty of murder and all of them would receive a life sentence. Those men are, Charles Liggins, 32, Kenneth Roberson, 30, Christopher Thomas, 24, Marcus Smart, 25, TaCarlos Offerd, 32, and Ralph Turpin, 34. A jury consisting of five men and seven women came to the conclusion on January 17. However, at the time of this news, the exact dates for each defendant were not known yet. Now, according to FBG Duck's mother, we have the sentencing dates for everyone involved.

No Jumper reposted a screenshot of LaSheena Weekly's notes of the six days that each defendant will present themselves in court. For Mr. Turpin, he will appear in front of the judge on January 14, 2025. Charles Liggins will follow the day after, and TaCarlos Offerd's is January 16. Then, there is a five-day gap before Christopher Thomas's sentencing date, January 21. Next up will be Mr. Roberson on the 23, and then Marcus Smart will be the last member to officially hear his fate, which will be on January 28.

Read More: Wack 100 In Disbelief Over Adam22 Letting Lena The Plug Film Adult Scenes With Other Male Performers: Watch

FBG Duck's Mom Continues To Share Court Information

The rapper's caretaker has been extremely vocal throughout this whole process, which assuredly has to have been difficult for her. However, trolls in the comments section couldn't help but leave negative comments on the post. Some of these comments are simply beyond the pale and should not be repeated. Hopefully, some fans can respect the horrors she has gone through over these past few years.

What are your thoughts on FBG Duck's mother sharing the sentencing dates for the six O-Block members responsible for her son's death? Do you think that fans are being disingenuous and rude with their comments? If not, why do you feel that way? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding FBG Duck. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has High Praise For Kevin Hart After Their Epic Stream

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
VIA HNHHMusicFBG Duck Murder: 6 O-Block Members Found Guilty15.0K
MusicFBG Duck's Mom Reveals "Teezy" Shared Her Son's Location Prior To His Murder4.1K
Max BMusicRico Recklezz Slams FBG Duck's Mom, Claims Her Son Didn't "Make The Cut"1310
FBG Duck Murder Footage Video OBlock Hip Hop NewsMusicFBG Duck Murder: New O-Block Footage Surfaces From Before & After Hit56.3K