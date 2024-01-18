FBG Duck's Mother Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Son's Murder's Case

The rapper's mom invited her family and loved ones present to go to her house for a "justice served" party for her son.

FBG Duck's murder's trial finally got a verdict, as the court found six O-Block members guilty for his tragic passing. Moreover, his mother recently took to social media to share her reaction along with presumably loved ones and family members present at the proceeding. For a chunk of the video, she simply walks and stares at the camera as her colleagues joke around, saying "Pop that booty juice!" for whatever reason. "I wanna see y'all tonight at my house," the rapper's mother exclaimed. "We popping bottles, we celebrating. We havin' a 'justice served' party for Duck tonight.

"Y'all don't wanna know what I've been through," FBG Duck's mother continued. "These motherf***ers smug talking about, 'They still breathing. Duck dead.' One of the lil' girls walked behind us and said, 'He ain't never coming back, though.' What? So y'all thought that s**t would happen the way it happened? And a motherf***er was gonna get away with it? What y'all think finna happen next? The way they threw them people up under that bus. The way they mentioned Lil Durk's name. Baby, you better f***ing know it! Well, you better know it.

FBG Duck's Mother Speaks On His Son's Accused Killers' Guilty Verdict

"I ain't did s**t wrong," FBG Duck's mother stated. "Nothing. Nothing wrong. They're finna come and talk to me. Look, can I speak with you? Is it okay?" Then, she answered questions from a reporter. "Yes, [I feel like they served justice]. Look, from being kicked out the courtroom three times to just allowing God to do his work. And that's all I've been, is steel. When stuff like that happen to a good person, regardless of what somebody else think of them, it ain't gon' go unpunished. Vengeance... I could never want another mother to feel like this. To see they child shot down in the street like a dog. Okay? They had an FBG Duck death party. That's how it meant to them. They threw an FBG Duck death party! Same thing that make you laugh gon' make your a** cry.

"That's all I'ma say about that," she concluded. "Knowing that they would not do that to another family brings me comfort. Knowing they will not terrorize nobody else. They're done, the whole crew. O-Block and everything of it is done, they a** is done. They coming to get me now. Bye, y'all." For more news and the latest updates on his case, log back into HNHH.
Rest In Peace FBG Duck.

