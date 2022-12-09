The streets are waiting for Kay Flock to come home but the rapper’s presence has never been stronger. Over the past year, he’s gained significant prominence in the rap game following 2021’s The D.O.A Tape. By the time he comes home from his bid, he’ll have the streets on lock, which is even more apparent on his new release, The D.O.A Tape (Care Package).

In addition to the eight songs he dropped last year, Flock extends the 2021 project with an additional 10 songs. Among them are many of the previously released records he’s dropped over the past few months including “Shake It” featuring Cardi B and Dougie B, “Geeked Up” featuring Gucci Mane,” and also, “Make A Movie” featuring Fivio Foreign. In addition, Kay Flock’s project also boasts appearances from Set Da Trend, Big30, Thunder Bklu, CHII WVTTZ, TG Crippy, and B-Lovee, who appears on “Brotherly Love (Part 2).” On the production side, Project Kidz, Elias Beats, A Lau, Yung Lan, Kilo Keys, Glo Banks and even more contribute to the project.

In addition to his new project, Kay Flock is gearing up to drop off a new documentary titled, Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story.

Prior to the release of Care Package, Kay Flock called in from jail where he revealed that he would be coming home next year.

“Wipe a n***a nose if it’s wetty,” Kay Flock said during the call. “I’ll be back real soon, 2023 March, ya heard?”

Check out his new project below.

The D.O.A. Tape (Care Package) tracklist