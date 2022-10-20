Memphis-born rhymer Finesse2tymes is on something of a roll as of late, following last weekend’s joint single with Gucci Mane, called “Gucci Flow,” with a solo track today (October 20) called “Humble.”

“Wham wham, this shit hit like Lil Baby / Wham wham, I’m on that n*gga like an apron,” the 30-year-old raps as the song begins. “I got ’em, I’m on that n*gga like a life jacket / Tryna kill ’em, I ain’t tryna save ’em.”

Other recent arrivals from Finesse include “Back End,” the Moneybagg Yo featuring “Black Visa,” “Get Even,” and “Luv N HipHop” featuring DaBaby.

Following his recent signing to Atlantic Records, it’s also been announced that the recording artist is expected to drop his first mixtape with the label in early December, though no features list or official release date has been shared just yet.

Stream “Humble” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow for even more new hip-hop and R&B recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

