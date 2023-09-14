Trey Songz Associate Wanted For Alleged Strip Club Shooting

According to the New York Post, one member of Trey Songz' crew is wanted for a shooting. Reportedly, the performer and his crew were spending time at an NYC strip club, when a verbal altercation took place. Things escalated from there, and eventually shots were fired. Fortunately, nobody was shot as a result of the incident, but Trey Songz' associate could be facing some legal consequences.

Upon arriving to the scene, police found one shell casing in the club, though two gunshots can be heard in videos taken from outside. Trey Songz was not directly involved in the shooting. Footage captured by security cameras at the venue reportedly confirms this, and shows the chaos that ensued after the gunfire. The man allegedly behind the shooting is described as being in his late 20s, and was last seen in black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and some white sneakers. Police are on the look out for the man, who fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Trey Songz' Crew Member Involved In Shooting

Though Trey Songz isn't directly responsible for the shooting, he is currently dealing with some legal troubles of his own. Earlier this year, a woman filed a lawsuit against him for alleged sexual assault. According to the suit, he exposed her breasts at a casino in 2013 without her consent. His team is trying to get the case thrown out, calling on the three-year statute of limitations.

Earlier this year, a woman who accused Trey Songz of raping her her in 2016 also refiled her lawsuit against him. A judge had previously dismissed it due to the statue of limitations expiring. In the $25 million suit, she says the alleged attack caused her "severe physical and emotional injury." She also alleges that another musician tried to threaten her into silence, telling her to “keep [Songz’s] name out of her f*cking mouth or he’d kill her.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Trey Songz.

