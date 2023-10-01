Dion Lewis Told Cop He’d Spit In His Face Before Getting Arrested: Report

Dion Lewis used to play running back for the New England Patriots, but that's not why the Super Bowl winner is making headlines these days. Moreover, last week police arrested him at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on September 18. Apparently, he was causing a ruckus at the venue, and security called on the Seminole Police Department to assist them with escorting him out. According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the Albany, New York native called officers "p***ies" and threatened to spit in their faces before they took him to jail.

Furthermore, officials claim that venue staff instructed him to leave the Hard Rock location, and later took him to the valet. There, they permitted Dion Lewis to call a cab or an Uber to leave and not face any further action from security guards. It seems like that didn't work out too well, and the filing states that he "became belligerent in front of other casino patrons, calling officers 'p***ies,' and advising he was not leaving property because he did nothing wrong." In addition, that's when the New York Giant allegedly told a policeman that he'd spit in his face "if he touched him."

Dion Lewis At A Patriots Press Conference In 2018

BLOOMINGTON, MN - JANUARY 30: New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) answers questions during the New England Patriots Press Conference on January 30, 2018, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ultimately, authorities were eventually able to get Dion Lewis out of there and to a nearby jail facility. The court charged him with misdemeanor trespassing, which is wholly due to the argument he faced with hotel and casino staff following his supposed unruliness. Still, the 33-year-old's attorney issues a not guilty plea in his stead earlier this week. Next month, the court will assess this case, and he will have to make a public appearance at it to set the record straight.

Meanwhile, the former tailback has yet to publicly speak on this incident, which we're sure will tell a different story. Regardless of what really went down in Seminole, it's reasonable to think that all parties involved will be able to quell this quickly. After all, NFL stars, current or otherwise, paint a decidedly different picture than if it was just some regular gambling pedestrian. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for more news and updates on Dion Lewis.

