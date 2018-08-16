detective
- MusicYNW Melly Case: Detective States That Shooting Wasn't A Drive-ByThe rapper allegedly staged a drive-by shooting to cover up the deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYNW Melly Was "More Likely" The Gunman According To Expert DetectiveAn investigator will be called as an expert witness to testify that Melly fired the gunshots inside of the vehicle and killed his two friends.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeTupac's Murder: Former Detective Believes The Case Should Be ClosedDetective Greg Kading wants closure for 2Pac's friends and family. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Durk On Video Shooting A Man In Police Footage: ReportLil Durk can reportedly be seen shooting a man in video footage from February.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Threatens To Quit Rap, With Murder Charge LoomingDrakeo The Ruler sticks it to Detective Hardiman.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer" Detective Suing Netflix For DefamationOfficer Andrew Colborn isn't impressed. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 69 Shooting Details Reported: Crew Threatened To Kill Former DetectiveThe restaurant meeting escalated to 2 apprehensions by police and a wounded bodyguard.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Shares Theory On Who Shot Up "Get The Strap" Video Set50 Cent plays the role of wisecracking gumshoe. By Mitch Findlay