Rohan Marley, the fourth son of reggae icon Bob Marley, certainly hasn’t had his shortage of controversies. He’s a father of nine, sharing five children with Lauryn Hill. However, their concealed yet conflicted relationship has some fans accusing Marley as a reason for Lauryn Hill’s disappearance from the music scene.

More recently, he’s facing an $18 million lawsuit regarding alleged harassment and wrongful termination of an employee. Chloe Villano is suing the cannabis personality for Quid Pro Quo harassment, a hostile work environment, and wrongful termination. Even further, she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Rohan Marley came out and vigorously defended himself against the claims, believing that Villano is simply out to get money because of his family name. An official company statement read, “The allegation that Chloe Villano was terminated for any illegal reason could not be further from the truth. We are confident Ms. Villano’s claims will be dismissed out of California and, most importantly, will be dismissed on the merits due to of the wealth of evidence we possess demonstrating Ms. Villano’s desire to continue working with me months after she voluntarily resigned in writing as our Company’s CEO.”

College Football: Miami Rohan Marley (2) in action vs Boston College at Alumni Stadium. Chestnut Hill, MA 9/4/1993 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X44867 )

Rohan’s cannabis initiative under the “Lion Order” name was initially launched in Michigan in February of 2022. Pitched as a manner in which to “elevate one’s mind and one’s self to a higher consciousness,” the product is a natural fit under Marley’s consumer brand association. However, Rohan’s early days weren’t focused on the world of business. In his early years, he pursued a career as a football player to a great level of success. The 51-year-old played as a linebacker at the University of Miami in his college years. However, in his professional career, he predominately played in the CFL with the Ottawa Rough Riders.

By 2009, Rohan Marley engrained himself fully in the business side of the Marley brand. As the co-founder of Marley Coffee, his first initiative was to bring the first-ever eco-friendly coffee on the market. Focused on sustainability and ethically sourced coffee, the brand committed to donating a portion of the profits to delivering quality water sources and educational infrastructure to Ethiopian communities. It’s an extension of the Marley Brands’ overarching charitable organization, 1Love, which Rohan also helps run.

Rohan Marley Never Pursued A Music Career

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Entrepreneur Rohan Marley attends the press conference for Korean launch of “Marley Coffee” at Marley Coffee Shop on January 27, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Rohan Marley mirrors many of the sentimental tendencies of the rest of the Marley family. He’s always opted to keep a low profile and work in the shadows. In addition, he carries himself with the meditative and spirituality-focused mindset of his family. However, his career is very much distinctive of his five brothers. Music is the family business, but Rohan Marley has his own business. He’s not jamming out at reggae tours alongside his brothers or facing the limelight that his name inherently comes with. Instead, his career has seen Rohan look to carve out his own legacy. In essence, he’s the Marley brother that is behind rather than in front of the camera.

However, Rohan Marley’s many relationships have kept him in the news throughout the years. While he was never officially married to Lauryn Hill, the two had five children together. Hill even referenced Rohan as her husband during her occasional public appearances. However, their relationship had officially come to an end around 2009. A decade later, he married Brazilian model Barbara Fialho. The two share a daughter, with Fialho being the third woman that Marley has a child with.

Rohan Marley is a fascinating figure. Very much distinctive from Bob Marley’s five sons, he’s operated as an entrepreneur and athlete rather than the status quo of what the Marley family is known for.

