Mustard Wants Sole Custody Over Ex-Wife’s Alleged Social Media Attacks

Mustard is taking his co-parenting issues with ex-wife Chanel Thierry back to court. He claims her social media activity has crossed a line and is now impacting their children. The hitmaking producer, born Dijon McFarlane, is asking a judge to grant him sole legal custody of their three kids following what he describes as repeated disparaging posts aimed directly at him.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mustard and Thierry currently share legal custody of their children: Kiylan, 13, Kauner, 10, and Kody, 6. That arrangement stems from a prior court order that also included a strict clause barring both parents from speaking negatively about one another in front of the kids or within earshot. Mustard now alleges that Thierry has violated that order publicly and repeatedly.

In newly filed paperwork submitted by his attorney, Samantha Spector, Mustard points to several posts Thierry allegedly made on Threads in late October. One post reportedly read, “Dijon I know you are reading this, I’m so sick of your s***. You suck.” Another post followed shortly after, in which she wrote, “I’ve been divorced 3 years now and my ex husband continues to do things to purposely get under my skin … A man will treat your child according to how he feels about the mother. Mark my words.”

The Ex-Couple Currently Share Legal Custody

Mustard claims Thierry’s posts about him generate the most engagement online and argues that the public nature of the comments undermines their ability to co-parent effectively. He says the remarks are harmful to the children’s best interests. In addition, he says her comments violates the spirit and letter of the court’s original custody agreement.

Furthermore, Mustard is also asking the court to impose $30,000 in sanctions against Thierry. He argues the penalty is necessary to discourage further violations of court orders.