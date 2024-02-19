Westside Gunn Doesn't Plan On Returning To Canada After "Racist" Border Experience

Recently, Westside Gunn had a less-than-pleasant experience while trying to travel over the border into Canada, which has made him reconsider visiting the country altogether. The performer took to Twitter/X last week to share his experience, revealing that he'd only ever venture that direction again for a solid payday.

“Unless I’m getting a big bag the way I was just treated infront of my kids I’m never going back to Canada,” he described. “& it’s sad bc I love [Canada] the love I get from there is beautiful + I have personal friends their but them racist MFs at the border BIG P*SSY & POOTIE called them broke.” He went on to share footage of himself driving back over the Rainbow Bridge, venting about the frustrating incident.

Westside Gunn Vents After Not Being Allowed Into Canada

“Disrespectful muthaf*ckas won’t let me in Canada, man. For real. Disre-f*cking-spectful, man,” he said, showing viewers paperwork reading, “ALLOWED TO LEAVE CANADA.” Westside Gunn continued, “Allowed to leave Canada. These muthaf*ckas is cr*zy, man... Find out somebody put the call in so I can’t get in the country no more, man. What’s good? That’s how you do me? That’s how you do me, Canada?”

Unfortunately, Westside Gunn is far from the first celebrity to have trouble getting into Canada. Until October of last year, 21 Savage couldn't enter the country due to his unresolved immigration case, meaning that he couldn't join Drake for Canadian dates on the It's All A Blur tour. Luckily, the rapper was able to get his case squared away just in time, and performed in Toronto during the tail end of the tour. Similarly, Drizzy's dad Dennis wasn't allowed into Canada until last month due to legal issues. What do you think of Westside Gunn's experience at the Canadian border? Are you surprised that he doesn't plan to go back? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

