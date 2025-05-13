Never-Before-Seen Footage Shows Diddy & Cassie Having A Ball While Celebrating His Birthday In Mexico

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
Singer and model Cassie Ventura (L) and Rap mogul P Diddy (aka Sean Combs) arrive for the traditionnal Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Per reports, Cassie is currently testifying against Diddy in Manhattan. She's touched on his alleged "freak-offs" and the 2016 video.

Even though it seems like the relationship between Diddy and Cassie not healthy a lot of the time, they had their moments. That's at least what this newly released footage from 2017 shows. The never-before-seen four-and-a-half-minute long video obtained by TMZ was taken from the mogul's 48th birthday celebration.

The site for his bash? Punta Mita, Mexico at a private villa that was owned by "Girls Gone Wild" founder, Joe Francis. That's kind of an ironic fact as Joe was no stranger to throwing wild parties with almost-naked women as well.

For those wondering, the house has since burned down. It happened in 2021.

But as for the clip, Diddy and Cassie look to be having a great time with another. It shows them embracing each other seconds in before cutting to the couple learning to salsa. Well, he's at least trying to keep pace as Cassie looks to have the dance down pat.

Diddy Trial Day Two
ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Then, the last two minutes or so focus on the evening's event which was a big dinner. Justin and King Combs can be seen in the background along with French Montana sitting next to Diddy at the table. The latter is all smiles and laughs throughout the meal, with the group raising their glasses for a toast and taking a big photo.

All of this course is a bit different to what has been alleged about their relationship since Diddy's demise. As we alluded to at the beginning. the mogul has been portrayed as controlling and extremely abusive.

Cassie echoed that during her testimony today during day two of Diddy's federal, racketeering, and sex trafficking trial. She talked about how "nervous" she was to upset him during their 11-year relationship. She really focused on the alleged "freak-offs" that she claims she felt forced to take part in. If all of this turns out to be true, Cassie was able to hide her emotions really well as evidenced by the 2017 video.

