Even though it seems like the relationship between Diddy and Cassie not healthy a lot of the time, they had their moments. That's at least what this newly released footage from 2017 shows. The never-before-seen four-and-a-half-minute long video obtained by TMZ was taken from the mogul's 48th birthday celebration.

The site for his bash? Punta Mita, Mexico at a private villa that was owned by "Girls Gone Wild" founder, Joe Francis. That's kind of an ironic fact as Joe was no stranger to throwing wild parties with almost-naked women as well.

For those wondering, the house has since burned down. It happened in 2021.

But as for the clip, Diddy and Cassie look to be having a great time with another. It shows them embracing each other seconds in before cutting to the couple learning to salsa. Well, he's at least trying to keep pace as Cassie looks to have the dance down pat.

Diddy Trial Day Two

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Then, the last two minutes or so focus on the evening's event which was a big dinner. Justin and King Combs can be seen in the background along with French Montana sitting next to Diddy at the table. The latter is all smiles and laughs throughout the meal, with the group raising their glasses for a toast and taking a big photo.

All of this course is a bit different to what has been alleged about their relationship since Diddy's demise. As we alluded to at the beginning. the mogul has been portrayed as controlling and extremely abusive.