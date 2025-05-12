50 Cent Makes It Clear He Has No Gang Ties By Distancing Himself From Embattled G-Unit MC

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.2K Views
Feb 21, 2024; Paramus, NJ, USA; 50 Cent meets Wow the Cow. Musician and entrepreneur Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends a meet and greet and bottle signing featuring his Branson Cognac and Chemin du Roi champagne at Stew Leonard's on Wednesday. © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent recently reacted to former G-Unit rapper Bang Em Smurf seeking asylum in the United Kingdom due to alleged gang threats in Trinidad.

50 Cent is a business mogul in many different areas at this point, so he has to keep a pretty clean image to get his deals to move along. But he's also still hip-hop through and through, which makes some of his past G-Unit affiliations difficult to handle.

For example, on Sunday (May 11), the Queens MC had to address a situation involving one of his collective's former colleagues, Bang Em Smurf. Per AllHipHop, British tabloid The Sun brought 50 up when discussing Smurf's asylum case in the United Kingdom.

Bang Em clamied he was receiving many gang threats in Thailand and wants to hide out in the U.K. The government is currently revieiwing his asylum request. In the meantime, the former G-Unit member is reportedly residing in a government-funded hotel, which became a huge controversy due to the nation's strict immigration laws.

Amid all this drama and context, 50 Cent wants nothing to do with this. He took to Instagram to briefly address the matter along with a screenshot of The Sun's coverage.

"I haven't spoken to this guy in 23 years, I hate that my name is attached to this, I in no way have any association or connection to gangs," Fif captioned his social media post. "I AM NOT GANG GANG! And to you tuff guys HAPPY MOTHERS DAY."

50 Cent Benzino Beef

For those unaware, these two New York MCs used to be on G-Unit together, but fell out over label issues and some nasty altercations. Bang Em Smurf has other issues, though, as he had been deported to Trinidad from the United States.

This was after prison time for his role in a shootout, but he's trying to clear his image. Smurf has recently appeared alongside U.K. aristocrats at the Houses of Parliament and also hopped on a few English podcasts.

As for 50 Cent, he has other feuds. In fact, he recently received a boxing challenge from none other than Benzino. Also, there are the Big Meech trolls that have really soured BMF's outlook and plenty of other clashes. When it comes to Bang Em Smurf, though, 50 wants no connection.

