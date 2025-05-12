50 Cent is a business mogul in many different areas at this point, so he has to keep a pretty clean image to get his deals to move along. But he's also still hip-hop through and through, which makes some of his past G-Unit affiliations difficult to handle.

For example, on Sunday (May 11), the Queens MC had to address a situation involving one of his collective's former colleagues, Bang Em Smurf. Per AllHipHop, British tabloid The Sun brought 50 up when discussing Smurf's asylum case in the United Kingdom.

Bang Em clamied he was receiving many gang threats in Thailand and wants to hide out in the U.K. The government is currently revieiwing his asylum request. In the meantime, the former G-Unit member is reportedly residing in a government-funded hotel, which became a huge controversy due to the nation's strict immigration laws.

Amid all this drama and context, 50 Cent wants nothing to do with this. He took to Instagram to briefly address the matter along with a screenshot of The Sun's coverage.

"I haven't spoken to this guy in 23 years, I hate that my name is attached to this, I in no way have any association or connection to gangs," Fif captioned his social media post. "I AM NOT GANG GANG! And to you tuff guys HAPPY MOTHERS DAY."

For those unaware, these two New York MCs used to be on G-Unit together, but fell out over label issues and some nasty altercations. Bang Em Smurf has other issues, though, as he had been deported to Trinidad from the United States.

This was after prison time for his role in a shootout, but he's trying to clear his image. Smurf has recently appeared alongside U.K. aristocrats at the Houses of Parliament and also hopped on a few English podcasts.