Young Thug Defense Attorney's Opening Statements Reveal Meaning Of Rapper's Moniker

Waiting for the YSL RICO trial to finally begin has been an unbelievably lengthy process, but now that Young Thug and his co-defendants are in court, we can hardly keep up with the updates as they come at us. After filing a motion for a mistrial on Monday (November 27), the So Much Fun hitmaker and his defense team were ultimately denied. The "Day Before" artist is no stranger to such circumstances, as his requests for bond over the past 500+ days were all rejected, citing him as a serious flight risk amid the allegations he's facing.

Thankfully, Thugger has been able to stay positive through it all. He looks to have filled out more during his jail stint, with some speculating this could be a result of clearing drugs and alcohol out of his system. The producer/lyricist is in the capable hands of Brian Steel in court, and on Tuesday (November 28), we heard the attorney's opening arguments, which were compelling, albeit sort of comedic.

Brian Steel is Standing on Business for Young Thug

While the prosecution is painting a photo of the 32-year-old that reflects a violent, dangerous gang member, Steel insists that his client has holiness watching over him. "Truly Humble Under God, that's what THUG means," the celebrity lawyer said in Georgia court this morning. The internet is happy to see things off to such a strong start for Jeffrey Williams and remains hopeful that he'll walk away from this experience a better man.

It's been nearly two years of Young Thug being locked away from those he loves most, but still, the Atlanta native knows he's got an abundance of supporters standing behind him. Among them is his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, who's been sharing frequent updates on the man (and his Candy Crush addiction) with the YSL community. Check out her outfit in support of Thugger's first day of trial at the link below, and let us know what you think of Brian Steel's work so far in the comments.

