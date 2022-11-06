The friends and family of Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, recently held a candle lighting ceremony to celebrate his life. Videos of the gathering in Takeoff’s home city of Atlanta began to circulate this Friday, November 4th. As the sun got softer in the city, attendees released balloons into the sky amid softly burning candles.

The hip-hop community and the city of Atlanta at large is deeply mourning Takeoff’s loss. He was tragically shot at an altercation after a private party in Houston. Little details are known about the incident or its perpetrators. However, no explanation could reduce people’s shock at the news. He had released a music video for his new album with uncle and fellow Migo Quavo the night before he passed.

Tributes and memorials have spread themselves across social media as people of all walks of life celebrate Takeoff. His home city in particular is dedicated to preserving his legacy. Atlanta artists like Gucci Mane, Offset, and Rich the Kid have paid their tributes, and its citizens are no different. Takeoff’s friends and family attended the candle ceremony shouting his name and cheering for him.

Clips show cries of “RIP Takeoff!” and “Nawfside,” which is a popular regional phrase. Takeoff and other ATL rappers used it to refer to their roots in the city’s Northside. Friends and family gathered together in a circle and lifted a set of balloons spelling Takeoff’s name into the sky. They will forever rise.

Takeoff was also not the only person to have been hurt in the fight, although he was the only fatality. One of Quavo’s assistants and another affiliate were also struck in the shooting. In the light of such violence, rappers like 50 Cent have spoken out to protect rappers and heal the wounds left behind. He wants to keep Takeoff’s legacy alive by releasing the music he was working on.

“This is really how it goes @quavohuncho you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy,” 50 wrote via Instagram. “Go make a couple changes and address everything all artist make the best music out of painful moments. R.I.P to pop smoke. R.I.P to TakeOff.”

Many others in the game have paid tribute the late rapper, whether they were close with him or admired him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby recently shared their thoughts and feelings, and so did Drake via an IG post. Conversations around a fallen rapper’s legacy have tragically become common. Many fans have been unhappy with posthumous releases for their potentially exploitative nature.

More importantly, though, such conversations come second to the lives impacted by Takeoff’s loss. His friends and family are mourning and healing, and his legacy and memory are theirs to honor.

Rest In Peace Takeoff.

