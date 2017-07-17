First Ever
- MusicTakeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: WatchThis is the first-ever rendition of the late former Migo on wax, and its creator mr.officials.llc shared the heartfelt tale behind it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsSoulja Boy And Boosie Debate On Who Was First To Have A Chopper Shot GlassSoulja Boy is back to claim yet another "first" for a rapper, this time responding to Boosie who says he was the first to have a custom chopper shot glass with his own liquor in it. By Keenan Higgins
- GramDrake Flexes First-Ever $700K+ Custom Rolls-Royce Bushukan On The RoadDrake has an OVO Owl on the new whip.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyNew York's Times Square Welcomes It's First Ever Cannabis AdNew Year's Eve marks the ad's debut. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosNoname Releases First-Ever Music Video For "Blaxploitation"Noname has unleashed her first-ever music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Says It's "Only Right" For Him To Be First Black Spider-ManSwae Lee wants to move into the acting realm.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNew York Jets' Sam Darnold Becomes Youngest Starting QB In NFL HistoryThe Jets have given Sam Darnold the keys to the private bathroom suite.By Devin Ch
- MusicKYLE Announces His First Ever World Tour: "Lightspeed"The tour dates and openers will be unveiled on Monday.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKanye West & Tim Cook On Apple Becoming The First Trillion Dollar CompanyKanye is loving Apple's success. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicPnB Rock Lands First Platinum SinglePnB Rock is officially a platinum selling artist with his single "Selfish."By Q. K. W.