How Many Kids Does Offset Have?

Offset may be one of the biggest rappers in the music industry but beyond that, he's a dedicated dad to his five awesome kids. Although he and Cardi B are currently separated, it's evident that keeping a tight family is very important to the ex-Migos member. Despite the success of his latest album Set it Off keeping him busy and on the road, it's refreshing to see that being a present father is still a top priority to him. Here's some info on hip-hop's hottest siblings.

Jordan, 14

Offset's oldest son Jordan Cephus, 15, was born on Dec. 21, 2009, from a previous relationship the rapper had with Justine Watson. Offset has addressed his son Jordan in some of his music, apologizing for not being the best father and not always being there for him in the past. However, he's making up for the time lost, providing his firstborn plenty of love and quality time. The teen is a talented beatmaker and has joined in on numerous photoshoots with his siblings, usually in matching outfits. Hanging with the Cephus squad now seems to be a huge part of Jordan's life.

Kalea Marie Cephus, 9

Offset shares an older daughter Kalea Marie with rapper Shya L'amour. Kalea was born on March 23, 2015. Though his relationship with his daughter was strained at first, it has since improved, and L'amour has admitted that Cardi B was a big help in doing so. The young lady has naturally grown very close to her half-sister Kulture. The two kids have posed with Cardi in numerous shoots, usually wearing coordinating hairstyles and gorgeous gowns.

Kody Cephus, 9

Kody Cephus was born on March 2, 2015, to Offset and his ex Oriel Jamie. He has expressed an interest in music like his famous father. In 2021, at 6 years old, he debuted a song called "Lamb Truck" in a video posted on Offset's Instagram. The young heir danced and sang along to his track with his sister Kalea. He has also taken a liking to football, participating in little league.

Kulture Kiari, 5

Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, 2018. At 6 years old, Kulture has taken after her parents’ trendsetting ways. The toddler, who has over 2 million Instagram followers is constantly posing for photoshoots and selfies with mom Cardi B in matching outfits, expensive jewelry and mini Birkin bags. In one trending post, Offset gifted his youngest baby girl with $50,000 in cash for her 4th birthday.

Wave Set, 3

Cardi B and Offset's youngest son Wave Set Cephus was born Sept. 4, 2021. His middle name derives from his father's stage name, Offset, of course. It's quite evident that Offset and Cardi's youngest has an uncanny resemblance to his sister Kulture. You can catch this little kid any day on Instagram rocking the latest kicks with an iced-out chain, and maybe even a fur jacket. Wave doesn't quite have an active Instagram account, but he does have numerous fan pages that post adorable pics and fashion reviews.

