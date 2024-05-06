Menace II Society Cast: Where Are They Now?

The hood classic Menace II Society debuted in 1993 and the cast included many legendary and now accomplished actors. Instantly, the movie became a beloved film for black families all over the globe. And the actors became household names. The movie tells the story of a teenage drug dealer who commits horrific crimes with his friends. But by the time he decides to leave his life of crime, it's too late. Let's take a look at the cast then and now 31 years later.

Tyrin Turner

Tyrin Turner has made guest appearances on television shows such as Chicago Hope. You might also remember seeing Turner in Hype Williams’ 1998 film Belly, where he played a perm wearing hustler named Big. For over twenty years, he's written comedy material for Jamie Foxx and Affion Crockett. He currently has a role in the Hulu series Missing Persons Unit.

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate made an impression in our hearts from many roles. His classic characters have showed his widespread ability across the acting spectrum; from playing a socially ackward teen finding his sexuality (The Inkwell) to portraying a mentally unstable Vietnam vet turned bank robber (Dead Presidents.) And who could forget his portrayal of Frankie Lymon in the biopic Why Do Fools Fall in Love? (1998) and most recently as Councilman Rashad Tate in 50 Cent's Power Book franchise.

Jada Pinkett -Smith

Best known at the time as Lena James from A Different World, Jada Pinkett-Smith went on to star in numerous feature films as well. Pinkett Smith executive produced and starred in the television medical drama Hawthorne. She also received an Emmy for her Facebook podcast called Red Table Talk. Jada released her autobiography, Worthy in 2023, where she speaks on her life and controversial marriage to Will Smith.

Samuel L. Jackson

One of the most widely recognized actors of his generation, Samuel L. Jackson is one of the highest grossing actors of all time. His films have grossed over $27 billion worldwide. In 2022, he received the Academy Honorary Award. The highly prolific actor has appeared in over 100 films; many of them classics that we're sure you've seen.

Clifton Powell

Clifton Powell was born in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the Duke Ellington School of Arts. Powell primarily plays supporting roles in films. He received a nomination for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture in the biopic Ray in 2005.

MC Eiht

At the time of Menace II Society, cast member and rapper MC Eiht was known for being one-fourth of the rap group Compton's Most Wanted. His song Streiht up Menace would become the movie's theme song, and his two subsequent albums would inflame his infamous beef with DJ Quik. He's also known for playing the character Ryder in the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Khandi Alexander

Although you may not know her by name, Khandi Alexander is definitely a familiar face in numerous films and TV shows. Alexander has had significant parts in What's Love Got to Do With It?, Scandal and played Dr. Alexx Woods in CSI: Miami. She is also a dancer who worked with and choreographed Whitney Houston's international tours.

Charles S. Dutton

Charles S. Dutton has retired from acting, but is best known for his role in the television series Roc. He also had a memorable role in the film A Time to Kill in 1996. His accolades include three Primetime Emmy Awards and three NAACP Image Awards.

Glen Plummer

Glen Plummer has quite a long acting resume that spans over three decades. His most memorable roles were in Colors (1988) and in the compelling drama South Central (1992) where he played "O.G." Bobby Johnson. He is currently working on a film entitled Alien Storm.

