Menace II Society
- Movies"Menace II Society" Director Claims Eazy-E Was In Original CastEazy-E was cast in "Menace II Society" but cost himself the role of O-Dog.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureIce Cube Rejected "Menace II Society" Offer Because He Didn't Want To Be TypecastCube explains that after doing "Boyz N the Hood," he didn't always want to be seen as "the L.A. gangbanger."By Erika Marie
- MoviesIce Cube Says He Refused To Play Lucky In "Poetic Justice" Because He Was "A Sucker"Ice Cube says he was offered to play the role of Lucky in John Singleton's "Poetic Justice," but refused because the character was "a sucker."By Cole Blake
- MusicMC Eiht Revisits 2Pac's Departure From "Menace II Society"MC Eiht caught up with the Murder Master Music Show to reflect on "Menace II Society," and the creative differences that sparked 2Pac's departure. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMC Eiht Explains Why Tupac Shakur Was Fired From "Menace II Society"MC Eiht starred in the classic film and shared that Tupac was originally cast to play the role of Sharif but got the boot for being difficult.By Erika Marie
